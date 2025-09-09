Nursing student commits suicide

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A 20-year-old nursing student ended her life by hanging herself in Khandala village of the Vaijapur taluka on Monday afternoon. The deceased has been identified as Payal Sudhakar Gotis.

Payal reportedly used a stole to hang herself at her residence, leaving behind a suicide note that stated she was "tired of life." After a post-mortem at the Vaijapur Sub-District Hospital, the body was handed over to her relatives.

According to medical officials, a case of accidental death was registered at Vaijapur Police Station on Tuesday morning at around 10 a.m. Further investigation is being carried out by Police Sub-Inspector Nalawade.