Nutrition-first initiative launched: Paneer dishes for 35,000 students under Mid-Day Meal Scheme

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

To enhance the nutritional value of mid-day meals, the AnnAmrit Foundation has introduced a new initiative titled Nutrition First, under which special paneer-based dishes will be served to students on the 1st of every month during the 2025-26 academic year.

The initiative, rolled out recently, aims to enrich students’ diets with high-protein meals such as paneer and tofu. The inaugural dish Matar Paneer with Rice was served to over 35,000 school children across the city as part of the foundation’s ongoing mid-day meal service. Along with upgraded meals, the programme includes school-level workshops to promote food literacy and balanced nutrition. The initiative is supported through social contributions and community partnerships. Key supporters were felicitated during the launch event, including managing director of Savera Group Pritesh Chatterjee(Engineering Division) and director of Aligned Packaging Preetam Khivansara, both of whom participated in the meal preparation at the central kitchen. Deputy municipal commissioner Ankush Pandhare appreciated the foundation’s 12-year track record of providing consistent services in various cities. “The quality-driven mid-day meal services have positively impacted school students,” he said. A foundation spokesperson stated that they expect more local entrepreneurs to join as Powerful Protein Partners. Present during the event were editor-in-chief of Lokmat Group Rajendra Darda, education officer Teengote, accounts officer Santosh Gore, and school representatives Sanjeev Sonar, Nannavare, Sarita Mule, and Shri Rajendra Pawar. From the municipal health department, Dr Megha Jogdand and Dr. Vinod Bhala were also present. Representing AnnAmrit Foundation were Dr Radhakrishna Das (chief trustee), Rajesh Bharuka, Rajan Nadkarni, Ravi Karvande, Vishal Ladania, Rajendra Bagadia, and Dr. Sushil Bharuka, Dr. Sudarshan Potbhare delivered the vote of thanks.