NVS celebrates the 79th Independence Day with splendour

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Nath Valley School hosted a grand celebration of India’s 79th Independence Day. The National Flag was jointly unfurled by school director Ranjit Dass, and principal Dr Swarup Dutta, followed by the rendition of the National Anthem. Vice principal Aparna Mathur and headmistress Sarabjeet Dasgupta were present.

Dass urged the students to value the supreme sacrifices of the freedom fighters who laid down their lives for the nation’s liberty. Principal Dr Dutta urged students to break free from the shackles of digital devices by practicing true independence. The highlight of the celebration was a captivating dance-drama on ‘Operation Sindoor.’ Senior faculty members Ravindra Wakale, and Amita Mohanpurkar also spoke. The cultural extravaganza comprised a soulful patriotic song. The Primary School conducted a vibrant painting competition with the theme ‘India - Our Pride.’