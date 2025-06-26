NVS embraces wellness on International Yoga Day

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In a celebration of health, harmony, and mindfulness, Nath Valley School marked International Yoga Day with a vibrant morning yoga session. Students and teachers came together for a day of mindful movement and inner reflection.

Guided by experienced yoga instructor and the sports teacher Smita Dabir, students from the Secondary School actively participated in a series of asanas and pranayama. From foundational stretches to more advanced poses, each posture was carefully demonstrated and explained, ensuring correct alignment and breathing techniques. The session concluded with a collective meditation.

For classes Nursery to class 5, the team of instructors was led by teachers turned yoga instructors, Vidya Poduval, Neelam Pawar, Neha Chhabda, Meena Madan, Rachana Somani, Arpita Jain, Mayuri Lahamge, Prerna Nihalani and Aditi Bagul. Aasanas like Tadasan, Trikonasan and Virbhadrasana were performed.

Director Ranjit Dass, Principal Dr Swarup Dutta, Vice-principal Aparna Mathur and headmistress Sarabhjit Dasgupta were present.