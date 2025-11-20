NVS fetes alumnus Karan Darda for completing Ironman 70.3

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Nath Valley School (NVS) felicitated its distinguished alumnus, Karan Darda, Executive Director of Lokmat Media, for his remarkable achievement of completing the Ironman 70.3 at Erkner near Berlin, Germany. Covering 2 km of swimming, 90 km of cycling, and 21 km of running, Darda finished the gruelling challenge in an impressive 6 hours, 57 minutes and 31 seconds - a true testament to endurance, discipline, hard work, determination and unwavering mental strength.

NVS Director Ranjit Dass proudly introduced Darda as a shining example of the school’s legacy. He traced Karan’s educational journey - from his formative years at NVS to his higher studies in Switzerland, Mumbai and Harvard Business School.

Principal Dr Swarup Dutta felicitated Darda by presenting him with a sapling. Captain of the School Students’ Council Juhi Nagori offered him a bouquet.

Darda shared the story of his transformation - how a young food lover who once found even a one-kilometre walk challenging went on to conquer one of the toughest endurance events in the world.

“There were days I wanted to give up,” he recalled. “There was no applause, no background music, no trophies - just silent practice, day after day.” Even during the race, moments of doubt crept in, but he persisted. His simple yet powerful mantra, “I can,” carried him forward. Turning to the students, he said, “If I can, you can too.” Vice-principal Aparna Mathur, Headmistress Sarabjit Dasgupta were among those present.