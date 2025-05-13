NVS students excel in CBSE-10th result

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The students of Nath Valley School (NVS) came out with flying colours in the CBSE 10th result that was declared on Tuesday. Khushi Agrawal with 99% was the topper of the school, followed by Geet Bhalsing, Jahnvi Chechani, Ananya Jadhav with 98.8% and Zoya Mehta with 96.8%. Out of 140 students, 27 students got 97% and above, 30 got 95% to 96.99%, 35 students got 90% to 94.99%, and 31 received 80% to 89.99%.