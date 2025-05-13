NVS students shine in XII-CBSE result

Chhatrapati Sambhajiangar: Students of Nath Valley School performed excellently in class XII CBSE results (2024-25), which were declared on Tuesday. Chairman of Trust Rajendra Darda, all the trustees, director Ranjit Dass, past Principal, Dr Sharda Gupta, Principal Dr Swarup Dutta have congratulated the meritorious students. Out of 66 students who appeared, 17 students secured 95% and above, 8 students secured 90% and above, 22 students secured 80% and above, 11 students secured 70% and above, 6 students secured 60% and above 2 students secured 50% and above.