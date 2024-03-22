NY tourists arrives in charter flight

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A group of international tourists from New York landed at the Chikalthana Airport, on a private chartered flight, on Friday. They have arrived in the city from Udaipur.

The group visited the world heritage Ellora Caves today and will be visiting another world heritage Ajanta Caves tomorrow.

The president of Aurangabad Tourism Development Foundation (ATDF), Jaswant Singh, underlined the need to revive the old flight connecting Rajasthan. The foreign tourists who are interested in visiting our region are helpless due to the absence of air connectivity. It is also affecting our tourism industry.

Expert and Chairman of the Civil Aviation Committee (ATDF), Sunit Kothari, emphasised the need of air connectivity with Rajasthan. “The visitors who afford charter flights are coming to our city from the land of the desert (Rajasthan). We are trying our best to revive the old route. It was revived after almost 21 years in the year 2019, but again it was stopped due to the pandemic situation. We will continue striving to get the Tourism capital connected once again with Rajashtan for the sake of our tourism industry,” he said.