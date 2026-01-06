Nylon kite string narrowly saved throat, but cut off finger

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Incidents of injuries caused by nylon kite string (manja) continue to be reported in the city. In the latest case, a young man riding a two-wheeler sustained injuries when a nylon string suddenly wrapped around his neck. While trying to remove the string, one of his fingers was cut, and he also suffered an injury to the neck.

The injured youth has been identified as Satish Varade (24), a resident of Tv centre. The incident occurred on January 3 at around 5 pm, when he was riding his two-wheeler through Azad chowk. Suddenly, a nylon string appeared in front of him and wrapped around his neck. Varade tried to push it away with his left hand, during which one finger was cut, and his neck was also injured.

Fortunately, he escaped a serious throat injury. He was treated at a private hospital, where stitches were required on his finger. Varade said that he narrowly survived as he managed to remove the string with his hand in time.

photo captions:

– injury marks caused around the youth’s neck due to nylon kite string.

– stitches had to be given to the finger.