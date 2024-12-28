Nylon manja cuts 58-year-old’s neck, needs 3 Stitches

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A 58-year-old man suffered a neck injury from nylon manja while riding a two-wheeler in Padampura on Friday evening. The incident, part of a worrying trend in the city, required three stitches to treat the wound.

The victim has been identified as Ramesh Sathe (Ranjangaon Shenpunji). Ramesh Sathe said the manja suddenly appeared in his path, cutting his neck before he could react. He says the slow speed of his bike prevents a more serious injury. Dr Pravin Sonwatikar, an ENT and head-neck surgeon, confirmed that the injury was treated with three stitches.

Photo: Ramesh Sathe injured by nylon manja.