Nylon manja proves deadly for birds;

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar –

The use of nylon manja had fatal consequences for birds in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, with several birds reported injured across the city. In the Sarafa sonar galli area, a pigeon was found trapped in nylon manja on a three-storey building. The sharp string caused severe injuries to the pigeon’s wings, with one wing completely severed.

The incident was reported by Sejal Jain and Bharati Jain. Upon receiving the information, Jayesh Shinde and Zahid Farooqui rushed to the spot and took the injured pigeon to Dr Qadri’s clinic at N-6 for treatment. During treatment, the nylon manja entangled in the bird’s wing was completely removed. However, doctors stated that the pigeon will no longer be able to fly.

Due to the widespread use of nylon manja during makar sankranti, birds have been left terrified, and multiple incidents of injuries have come to light. In the N-12 area, a pigeon reportedly fell after being hit by a kite string, information received by the life care organisation. In another incident, a kite string caused a kite chick to fall; citizens provided water and feed, and after some care, the chick was able to fly away again.

Another injured pigeon was reported from Swami Vivekanand Nagar and the N-12 Hudco area. At the Khadkeshwar veterinary hospital, a serious case was reported in which a pigeon’s leg was completely severed due to nylon manja.

Nylon manja is causing severe injuries such as severed legs, broken wings and entanglement around the neck, leading to the death of many birds. Citizens have appealed not to engage in any activity that could take the lives of voiceless animals and urged people to refrain from using nylon manja. They also requested that any use of nylon manja be immediately reported to the police administration.

photo caption:

A pigeon was severely injured after getting entangled in nylon manja in the Sarafa sonar galli area of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.