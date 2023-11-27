OBC leader accused of creating hatred between two communities

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Maratha reservation leader Manoj Jarange Patil today alleged that it is the dream of the old leader (without naming minister Chaggan Bhujbal) that Maratha community should not get the reservation and he is also creating conflicts between Marathas and OBCs.

Patil is undergoing treatment in a private hospital of the city. Hence he was speaking to the media persons at the hospital this morning.

“Through public meetings of OBC, he (not named Bhujbal) is speaking of causing harm to us. The speeches are creating hatred between two castes. Why isn’t the government controlling him? or not filing any offence against him? questioned Patil.

Referring to an incident where Bhujbal was gheraoed by the activists of Swaraj Party in Pune, Patil claimed that Bhujbal is responsible for it as his language for Maratha community is different. OBC leaders wanted to create hatred. I appealed to the Maratha community including youths to ensure that their wish is not fulfilled. Hence maintain peace and keep patience so that the dream of the old leaders does not get fulfilled till December 24.

Box

The fourth phase of Patil’s tour is beginning from December 1. He will address a public gathering in Jalna on December 1. The official tour will begin (of the fourth phase) from December 2 after paying tributes to freedom fighters memorial at Kolte Pimpalgaon (Bhokardhan) on December 2. “I will be visiting places in Jalna and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar districts to interact with them and seek their blessings,” said Manoj Patil.