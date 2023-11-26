Obeisance at the feet of Kartik Swami

Deepotsav celebrated by lighting 751 lamps in Ayyappa temple

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Tripurari Poornima has started and devotees thronged the temple for the darshan of Kartik Swami on Sunday. Deepotsav was celebrated by lighting 751 lamps in the evening at the Ayyappa Temple at Beed Bypass.

Ayyappa temple was decorated with flowers on Tripurari Poornima. In the evening, lamps were lit all around the Kartik Swami temple. The temple was illuminated with these lamps. In the mandapagriha of the temple, the women had prepared an attractive arrangement of 751 lamps by the Sri Ayyappa Seva Sangham Samiti. Devotees thronged the temple to take darshan from 3:30 pm onwards. After evening, the crowd increased so much that the devotees had to queue for darshan. There was a rush at the temple till 12 midnight.

A similar scene was witnessed at the Radhakrishna Temple at Cidco N-1. Devotees from Cidco-Hudco had lined up to see the Kartikswamy idol here. Similarly, devotees bowed before Kartikswamy in Pardeshwar Temple in Palashi area. The temple trustees had planned keeping the crowd in mind.

Two days of darshan festival

Women can have darshan of Kartik Swami only on one day every year. However, this year Tripurari Poornima started on Sunday at 3:53 pm. On Monday, as it is Kartik Poornima, it is beneficial to take darshan of Swami for two days between 6 am and 1:30 pm, said the temple management committee.

Rush to buy peacock feathers

Kartikswamy's vehicle is a peacock and since he likes peacock feathers, devotees were seen buying peacock feathers. Sellers outside the temple were selling feathers for Rs 10 to 20. The devotees were taking the feathers home after touching the idol of Kartik Swami.