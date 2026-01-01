Objection to Rajendra Janjal’s nomination rejected

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Election Returning Officer on January 1 rejected the objection filed by independent candidate Rajaram More against Shinde Sena district chief Rajendra Janjal’s nomination from Prabhag 22D. More had claimed that Janjal failed to disclose a pending criminal case in his nomination form. The officer clarified that under election rules, the authenticity of information is not verified, and nominations cannot be invalidated on this basis. Dissatisfied, More submitted two additional applications requesting a hearing to present arguments through a lawyer. He also alleged improper submission of the nomination form, uncertified affidavit, and sought acknowledgment of his objection filing.