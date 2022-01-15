Obstacles of cantonment board for flyovers, metro

Aurangabad, Jan 15:

Smart City on Friday issued a work order to Mahametro to prepare a DPR for the construction of a single flyover and metro from Shendra to Waluj. This route has a large part of the cantonment area, and it is difficult to get permission from the department of defense. Therefore, preliminary discussions have started with the officials of Mahametro on whether the metro can be taken by any other route except the part of the cantonment.

Aurangabad Smart City Development Corporation on Friday directed Mahametro to start work on preparation of DPR. Accordingly, DPR is likely to be prepared in the next eight-nine months for construction of metro rail and single flyover from Waluj MIDC to Shendra DMIC. Prior to that, the city's Comprehensive Mobility Plan (CMP) will be prepared in four months. Meanwhile, sources said that discussions were held on other options for the cantonment area while paving the way for the metro. The boundary of the cantonment starts from Golwadi Chowk and ends at Mahavir Chowk. The widening of this road has not been possible in the last several years due to lack of permission from the department of defense. In view of this experience, alternative routes were discussed except for the cantonment area from the metro.