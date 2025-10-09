October heat returns: Temperature hits 32.8°C
By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: October 9, 2025 23:05 IST2025-10-09T23:05:10+5:302025-10-09T23:05:10+5:30
The city is feeling the October heat again, with temperatures rising steadily. On Wednesday, the maximum temperature reached 32.8°C, while the minimum was 18.5°C. After heavy rains until September 28, the weather has turned dry and warm. On October 1, the city had recorded a maximum of 29.5°C and a minimum of 20°C. Over the past ten days, daytime temperatures have climbed by nearly 3°C.