Office-bearer of political party; 3 others booked for attacking police

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Pundaliknagar police have registered complaints against four persons for obstructing the government work. The incident took place on Saturday midnight.

Police said, “The son of former corporator Vishal Ramdas Gayake, Akshay Bishansingh Rajput, Ajay Bishansingh Rajput, and a trader Piyush Sanjay Bhunge were fighting with each other over a monetary issue in front of a hotel on Pundaliknagar Road. The patrolling team led by PSI Vishal Bodkhe, passing by reached the spot. The police tried to intervene in the quarrel, but Vishal, Akshay, and Ajay waged an attack on the police. When the police tried to hold them in their clutches, the trio attacked the police with steel pipes and sharp-edged weapons.

Police then used their power and detained them. On the basis of a complaint lodged by head constable, Kakasaheb Adhane, the case has been registered against the four accused. PSI Sandeep Kale is investigating the case.

On the other hand, the trader Bhunge also registered a complaint against Vishal, Akshay, Ajay, and one Karan Patil. He stated that he sustained injuries on his back, hands, and head in the attack made on him over the monetary issue.

What was the case?

Piyush and Akshay were having a monetary deal. Hence Piyush had called Akshay to give money in front of the hotel at 12.30 midnight. Later on, the two quarreled over a petty issue. Later on, Akshay called other colleagues and beat the complainant.