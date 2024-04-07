Office of Bhagwan Mahavir Jayanti Samiti inaugurated

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The contact office of Bhagwan Mahavir Janmakalyanak Mahotsav Samiti was inaugurated on Sunday. President of Sakal Jain Samaj Rajendra Darda inaugurated the office by cutting the ribbon. Various programmes will be organised from April 10 to 21 this year as part of the celebration of Bhagwan Mahavir Jayanti.

The office was started at Vimalnath Shwetambar Jain Temple in Jadhavmandi. General Secretary of Sakal Jain Samaj Mahavir Patni and Treasurer G M Bothra were prominent among those present on the occasion.

Mahavir Janmakalyanak Mahotsav will be celebrated in the city with great gaiety on April 21. The flag hoisting ceremony will organised at Mahavir Chowk, at 7 am, on Sunday. The procession, which is famous on a national level, will commence from Paithan Gate at 8 am. Rajendra Darda suggested that all the programmes should be completed by 11 am, keeping in mind the rise in temperature and the participation of children and women.

Samiti president Nilesh Pahade has appealed to community members to participate in the meetings, competitions and processes to be held as part of the festival celebration.

Working president Ravi Lodha and convenor Manisha Bhansali gave information about various programmes. Bipin Bakliwal, Dilip and Karan Bakliwal were felicitated on this occasion.

Vilas Sahuji and Sanjay Sancheti conducted the proceedings of the programme. Anilkumar Sancheti proposed a vote of thanks. The office-bearers and members of the Samiti, community members were present.

Box

Information booklet of cultural events released

Women’s Committee will host different competitions and cultural programmes between April 10 and 19 as part of the celebrtion. The dignitaries released a brochure containing information about the contests and events.