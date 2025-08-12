Officers & employees of education dept end indefinite strike

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The indefinite strike started by the officers and employees of the school education department in the State since August 8 was ended on Tuesday.

The decision was taken after discussions with the office-bearers of the organisation, including the Education Director and Joint Director, held by School Education Minister Dada Bhuse, and Principal Secretary Ranjitsinh Deol.

Ravindra Vani, the working president of the Education Service Gazetted Officers and Employees Association, said that the agitation was ended today.

The officers and employees of the School Education Department had been protesting for the past ten days over the arrest of officers and employees of the department by the police without investigation, in the school grant scam of the Nagpur division.

The Education Service Gazetted Officers and Employees Association raised this issue. An indefinite en masse leave strike started on August 8. Positive discussions were held in Mumbai with the School Education Minister Bhuse, Principal Secretary Ranjitsinh Deol and senior officers of the union on this.

The transfer of the investigation of all bogus Shalarth cases, including those in Nagpur division, to the Special Investigation Committee announced on August 7, the unlawful arrest of any officer or employee without investigation, the reinstatement of all officers suspended in the Shalarth case, and discussions on additional workload and video conferences were held outside of normal hours.

The Minister and Principal Secretary gave assurances on the demands. The office-bearers of the union said that the minister assured them of considering positively all the demands and that no wrong action would be taken against innocent officers and employees.

Therefore, the en masse leave protest ended. The union’s office-bearers have appealed to all officers and employees to return to work on August 13 (Wednesday).