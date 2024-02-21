Officers pelted with stones, when busy in discussions

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The administration of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) and Police reached Vishrantinagar on Wednesday morning for the demolition.

The police officers were busy discussing with the residents. Suddenly, officers were pelted with stones. A scuffle broke out between the residents and the police for about 15 minutes. A total of 20 police officers and employees were injured.

It may be noted that Vishrantinagar Colony sprang up illegally on one and half km road between Vishwakarma Chowk to Jhenda Chowk during the last several decades. Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) proposed an 80-foot road in front of the Mukundwadi Railway Gate in 2001.

People had to face a huge traffic jam due to the gas cylinder incident at Ramgiri Chowk recently. CSMC Administrator G Sreekanth directed the officers to prepare a list of all the roads and remove the encroachments.

The issue of encroachment on the road from Mohalla Jhenda Chowk to Vishranti Chowk near the Mukundwadi-Pundaliknagar railway line, which has been pending for the past several years, was on the agenda.

The movements started to move the houses on the planned roads. Notices were issued to the residents on February 17, to remove the construction themselves within 72 hours. Even after that efforts were made for discussion and agitation. There was a ruckus while removing encroachments from the road. After issuing 72 hours' notice, the CSMC administration, started demolition drive at 9 am, on Wednesday in a tight police bandobast.

Top officers of CSMC and the police department on Tuesday decided to implement the demolition drive with the protection of 150 police personnel. When the Civic Body and police officers along with the police force and JCB reached Vishrantinagar, local residents and political too started gathering. Women came to the front side fearing demolition of the houses.

- Around 10.15 am, the Corporation and Police department officers were discussing with the residents.

-However, there was a scuffle between the police and the crowd. The officers who were busy in discussions were pelted with stones. Mob started running helter and skelter.

-- Sarla Navpute, a member of the riot control team who was restraining the woman, sustained serious injuries on her forehead. There was a heavy stone pelting and the crowd went out of control.

- The police immediately entered the crowd and started lathi-charge. Tear gas was fired about 7 to 8 times.

- After 15 minutes, the angry mob came under control.

11 people detailed, search for others begin

A case was registered in Pundliknagar police station on the complaint of Constable Shivaji Ugle in the evening.

Police detained residents like Madhukar Khilare, Sunil Rathod, Vasudha Kalyankar, Renuka Rathod, Bajrang Jadhav, Pawan Jadhav, Kiran Jadhav, Eknath Jadhav, Anil Jadhav, Raju Dukle and Piraji. A case was registered against 100 to 150 people.

case murder, riot, conspiracy lodged

Cases were registered against the mob under different sections of IPC including 143, 145, 334, 336, 336-1,338, 353 and 307

Officers along with constables injured

Assistant Commissioner of Police Dr Ranjit Patil, Police Inspectors Venkatesh Kendre and, Bramha Giri, PSI Anand Bansod, constables Sarla Navpute, Laxmi Ubale, Vikram Raut, Vikram Khandagale, Swati Rathod, Anil Thore, Deepak Deshmukh, Deepak Ingle, Nilesh Patekar, Ganesh Wagh, Nilesh Shikhar, Home Guard Mangal Kendre, CSMC employee Rameshwar Surase were injured.