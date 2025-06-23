Officials reach farms to hear farmers’ woes in Phulambri

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

13 government officials, including tehsildar Yogita Khatawkar, visited agricultural fields across villages in Phulambri tehsil on Monday. Acting under district collector Deelip Swami’s ‘Officers on Farmers’ Fields’ directive, the team reached farms early morning to interact directly with cultivators.

The initiative, monitored by SDO Neelam Bafana, aimed to understand field-level issues firsthand. Officials visited villages including Builda, Ganori, Pirbavda, Aaland, Babra, Dhamangaon, Narla, Waregaon, Pimpalgaon Gangdev, Pathri, and Umrawati. At Builda, tehsildar Khatawkar met farmers who raised urgent concerns about the shortage and rising costs of seeds, fertilizers, and pesticides, along with problems related to crop loans, road access, and land ownership. Officials assured farmers that their issues would be resolved on priority, giving hope to many struggling ahead of the kharif season. As part of the initiative, officials fanned out across the taluka on Monday morning tehsildar Yogita Khatawkar visited Builda, naib tehsildar Sanjeev Raut went to Ganori, block development officer Usha More reached Pirbavda, and taluka agriculture officer Pankaj Wakle visited Aaland. Assistant registrar Dandgawhal was at Babra, while naib tehsildars Prakash Gaikwad and Narendra Ukhalkar visited Dhamangaon and Narla, respectively. Circle officer Appasaheb Gorade went to Waregaon, Prashant Pansare to Pimpalgaon Gangdev, Manesh Khare to Pathri, and Maruti Dhondkar to Umrawati all engaging directly with farmers in the fields.

Photo Caption:

Tehsildar Yogita Khatawkar listens to farmers' concerns in Builda. Assistant agriculture officer Rambhau Salunkhe and talathi Arun Dade were also present.