Officials warn of strict action for using loudspeakers after 10 pm.

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Elections for six municipal councils and one nagar panchayat in the district will be held on December 2. As the election atmosphere heats up, political parties have intensified their campaigns. Campaign rounds, rallies, padyatras, and announcements from vehicles are expected to increase noise pollution in urban areas. To control this, the administration has begun taking strict measures.

The ideal code of conduct already specifies clear rules for the use of loudspeakers, and election officials as well as the police have ordered strict enforcement. According to noise pollution regulations, the use of loudspeakers, horns, DJs, or any sound-amplifying equipment is strictly prohibited from 10 pm to 6 am. During elections, public meetings, candidate visits, and campaign announcements in wards must all stop during this time window. Violations will lead to action.

Loudspeaker permission is mandatory

Written permission from the local police station is compulsory for using loudspeakers. Announcements or horn speakers cannot be used anywhere other than the location specified in the permit. Police have been given the authority to directly raid and seize loudspeakers used without permission. Additionally, police may revoke the issued permit or deny permission for any future events.

Offence will be registered for violations

If the rules are violated, the event will be shut down immediately, and a criminal case will be filed against the organizers. During elections, increased noise pollution disturbs students, senior citizens, patients, and workers. If such complaints are reported to the administration, swift action will be taken. For this purpose, night inspection teams will also be deployed.

Noise limits must be followed

While using loudspeakers, the sound level must not exceed 55 decibels. During election campaigns, loud horns and high-volume announcements often create disturbances for citizens. Areas around schools, hospitals, old-age homes, and courts have been declared Silent Zones, where making loud noise is punishable by law. In these zones, there is a complete ban on horns, DJs, or public announcements.

Ban on loudspeakers in moving vehicles

Political parties often use open vehicles for campaigning, and loudspeakers on these vehicles run continuously. However, it is now strictly prohibited to use loudspeakers while a vehicle is in motion. Even with permission, announcements must only be made when the vehicle is parked at a designated location. Any violation of this rule will result in unavoidable action.