Oil trader stabbed by local goons in Jinsi; Accused on the run

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

An oil trader was stabbed multiple times by three men in Jinsi late Monday night following a petty argument, police said.

The attackers, including 28-year-old Umer Khan of Sanjaynagar, are currently absconding. The victim, 36-year-old Tahirbin Chous of Kaiser Park, Naregaon, who works in the oil trade, was rushed to the hospital after being stabbed in the face, head, shoulder, and stomach. Police said the attack occurred around 11 pm. on October 7 near Ajmeri Hotel in Rengtipura, where Tahirbin and his friend Syed Akbar had gone to hand over money to another friend. According to police, Umer initially had a heated argument with Tahirbin over a brief glance. He left but returned ten minutes later with two accomplices and attacked the victim with a knife. After Tahirbin’s condition stabilized, he recorded a statement. Based on his account, police sub-inspector Ravikiran Kadam of Jinsi Police Station registered a case of attempt to murder. Police are searching for all three suspects.