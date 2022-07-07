Old age person relieved of Rs 1.65 lakh

Aurangabad, July 7:

Osmanpura police have registered an offence against unidentified thieves for stealing cash, gold and silver ornaments, all valuing Rs 1.65 lakh, from the house of an old age person, at Nirman Society in Sahakarnagar. The incident came to light on July 6. The thieves had also fled away with the keys to the bank locker and documents of the vehicle kept in the locked house.

The complainant Sandhya Shankar Tidke (63, N-3, Nirman Society, Sahakarnagar) was outstation with her family on July 2 morning. The mangalsutra (2 tolas), necklace (two tolas) and other ornaments along with cash of Rs 20,000 were kept in the almirah. All have been stolen by the thieves. The incident came to light after the family returned home today morning (10.30 am). She contacted the police station and complained.

Meanwhile, the assistant commissioner of police Vishal Dhume, police inspector Geeta Bhagwade and others inspected the spot minutely. PSI Pravin Wagh is investigating the case.

3 tolas of chain

According to a trader Mohammed Yunus Mohammed Hussain (Rohilla Galli), he had given cash and a gold chain weighing 2.8 grams to his relative Mirza Baig Laddu Baig (Times Colony). It was given with the hope that the relative will maintain the trust by returning them on demand. However, Mirza mortgaged the chain with a financial company, situated at Nirala Bazaar.

Later, when Mohammed Yunus demanded the chain and cash, Mirza refused to return them. Instead, he threatened him, stated the complainant.