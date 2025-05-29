Old dispute turns bloody; youth murdered

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A man who was attacked over an old enmity in the Ektanagar area of Ranjangaon Shenpunji succumbed to the injuries on Wednesday. The deceased has been identified as Sunil Mote. The dispute that was going on for the past five months in the Ektanagar area finally turned bloody.

Hundreds of angry citizens rushed to the Waluj MIDC police station as a case was not registered even after the murder. The police registered a case of atrocity along with murder against the accused.

According to details, Eknath Mahadu Mote (65) lodged a complaint with police stating that he was sitting in front of his house along with his son Sunil and neighbour Govind Bhise at 8.30 pm on Monday.

Ashfaq Shaikh suddenly came there and grabbed Sunil's collar. He abused and also beat him up with kicks and punches. Ashfaq made casteist remarks and beat him severely with a stick. He also injured Govind Bhise by stabbing him in the hand with a cutter.

Sunil fell to the ground due to this attack. He was rescued by Sagunabai Mote, daughter-in-law Rekha and neighbour Sanghraj Kale. The accused Ashfaq went to Govind Bhise's house. However, he fled from there as the women there resisted. Due to the beating, Sunil started experiencing severe pain in his chest and stomach. He was lying in bed without eating for two days.

He was taken to a private hospital in Jogeshwari on Wednesday morning as his health deteriorated. The doctors there advised him to be immediately taken to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). However, the doctors in GMCH declared Sunil dead after examination. The police registered a case of murder against Ashfaq Shaikh and further investigation is underway.

Box

The dispute had been going on for five months. The complainant, Eknath Mote, lives in Ektanagar with his wife, son and daughter-in-law. Idris Pathan's house is next to his, and the dispute had arisen because his (Idris) goats were making dirt in front of the house. Because of this, Idris Pathan's relative Ashfaq had started arguing with the Mote family for the past few months. He had threatened Sunil from time to time.

Box

Angry citizens gather at police station

As soon as the news of the incident spread in the area, citizens of Ektanagar rushed to the MIDC Waluj Police Station in large numbers. The citizens strongly demanded that the police register a case and take strict action against the accused immediately. In the backdrop of increasing tension, the police immediately registered a case and assured that strict action would be taken against the accused.