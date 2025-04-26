Old law curriculum students' plea for 2025 exam rejected

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

External students enrolled under the pre-2018 law curriculum faced disappointment as the Aurangabad Bench of the Bombay High Court dismissed their plea seeking permission to appear for the 2025 examinations.

Justices Mangesh Patil and Prafulla Khubalkar upheld Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University's decision, stating that it was consistent with the University Grants Commission (UGC) guidelines. The court observed that the students failed to complete their course within the prescribed timeline.

Background

The petitioners had joined the 2004 law syllabus, partially amended in 2013, and further updated in 2018. As per UGC norms, students must complete a three-year course within five years, and a five-year course within seven years, including grace periods. In rare cases, a one-year extension is permitted.

Despite a decade passing, the petitioners neither cleared their exams nor remained regular students. Consequently, the university refused them permission for the 2025 exams.

University's Stand

Representing the university, Advocate Sambhaji Tope pointed out that the students belonged to the old syllabus and missed the stipulated deadlines. He also referenced a similar petition rejected in 2024. Considering these facts, the court dismissed the petition.