Old man duped of Rs 45K

Aurangabad, Aug 21:

A fraudster duped an old man of Rs 45,000 by changing his ATM card on the pretext of helping him to withdraw money from the ATM.

According to the details, Yuvraj Trambak Vispute (75, Suvarna Paleshwar Colony) had gone to Bank of Maharashtra ATM Centre to withdrew cash. However, he could not withdrew. At the same time, an unidentified man came into the centre and on the pretext to help him changed his ATM card with another card. As the money was not withdrawn, Vispute returned home. Later, he received the message that Rs 45,000 were withdrawn from his account on several occasion. When he inquired with the bank, he was told that the card has been changed.

He then went to the cyber police station and told about his misery.