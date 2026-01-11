Old polling chit beating video goes viral
By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: January 11, 2026 21:45 IST2026-01-11T21:45:03+5:302026-01-11T21:45:03+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar A video showing a person distributing polling chits being beaten has gone viral on social media. The ...
A video showing a person distributing polling chits being beaten has gone viral on social media. The incident, however, occurred three years ago.
According to authorities, a case was registered at Mukundwadi Police Station under Crime No. 389/2021 in connection with this matter. Deputy commissioner of police Prashant Swami (Zone 2), urged citizens to verify the source and details of such videos before sharing them online.