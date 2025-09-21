Old temples, Buildings, and Wadas leave participants in Awe

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The historical significance of Gulmandi, a witness to the city’s old events and developments, remains intact even today. To explore the area’s history, the Directorate of Tourism and INTACH organized a Heritage Walk on Sunday on the occasion of World Tourism Day, titled “Historical Significance and the Marathwada Liberation Struggle.”

The walk began in Gulmandi, with the group visiting Barabhai Tazia, Rangargalli, Machli Khadak, Supari Hanuman Mandir, and the Hutatma Anant Kanhere Chowk at City Chowk, exploring old temples, buildings, and wadas in the area. Historian Dr. Dulari Qureshi shared insights about these structures, while history scholar Sanket Kulkarni discussed pre-independence movements in Gulmandi and contributions of freedom fighters. As the group moved via Kumbharwada, Rangargalli, and Gorakshan Marg to Machli Khadak, participants observed old residential buildings (madas). The walk concluded at the statue of Hutatma Anant Kanhere in front of the City Chowk Police Station after passing through Attargalli and Phoolbazar.

The introductory remarks were given by Vijay Jadhav, Regional Deputy Director of the Directorate of Tourism, and the event was coordinated by Adv. Swapnil Joshi. Attendees included Abhishek Mudiraj, Jayant Gore, Sheikh Azimuddin, Shivaji Gaikwad, Sarang Takalkar, Kishor Nikam, Dr. Dasu Vaidya, Sneha Bakshi, Aditya Waghmare, K.M.I. Sayyad, Saurabh Jamkar, Rishikesh Hoshing, Yash Gurusahani, Nikhil Bhalerao, Nilima Jog, among others.

Special talk by Dr. Tejas Garge on Saturday

On 27 September, a special talk show on “Maratha Military Landscape” by Dr. Tejas Garge, Director of the State Archaeology and Museum Department, will be held at Devgiri College’s Dr. Ravindranath Tagore Auditorium at 11 a.m., as informed by Vijay Jadhav.

Photo Caption:

History enthusiasts participating in the Heritage Walk.