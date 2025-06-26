Old video of Amol Khotkar goes viral

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

An old video of slain gangster Amol Khotkar cleaning three pistols has gone viral, in which he boasts of Rs 1 crore contract killings and openly threatens to eliminate underworld don Dawood Ibrahim. A voice in the video glorifies Khotkar, calling him the “King of Murder” and “ferocious.”

Khotkar was gunned down by the police on May 26 after he opened fire on a crime branch team. He was the mastermind behind the armed robbery at businessman Santosh Ladda’s bungalow in Bajajnagar on May 15, where 5.5 kg gold, 32 kg silver, and cash were looted. Police later recovered 22 tolas of gold hidden under a Tulsi altar and seven live cartridges from his house. The looted silver was found earlier in a garage car. His sister, Rohini Khotkar, has been named co-accused for allegedly being aware of the racket.

Rohini back in custody after hospitalisation

Rohini, in police remand till tomorrow, was admitted to Ghati Hospital due to health issues. She was discharged and returned to custody on Thursday and will be produced in court Friday.

More crimes under the lens

The viral video has strengthened police suspicion of Khotkar's links to other contract killings and serious crimes beyond the Ladda case.

MCOCA process underway

City police have initiated action to book the gang under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA). Some members already face MCOCA charges.