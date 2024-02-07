Ombudsman appointed in Bamu

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Chandrashekhar Hiwre was appointed Ombudsman (Lokpal) of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada Univeristy. Dr Hiwre who is a retired professor of the Zoology Department of Bamu, took the charge of the post on Wednesday. Vice Chancellor Dr Vijay Fulari made this appointment. The University Grants Commission instructed all the universities, including Bamu, to appoint an ombudsman to monitor grievances and disputes. The ombudsman will hear the grievances of students. His appointment is for two years.