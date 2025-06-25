On International Anti-Drug Day, city stares at growing synthetic opioid abuse

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

As the world observes the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking today, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar finds itself battling an escalating narcotics crisis.

The city has witnessed a sharp surge in drug consumption, not just of traditional cannabis, but also of highly addictive synthetic opioids such as heroin, morphine, codeine, Demerol, methadone, and mephedrone (MD). This alarming trend is particularly affecting youth and working-class populations, posing significant public health and law enforcement challenges. In response, the city police have significantly intensified their anti-drug operations over the past year. Under the leadership of former commissioner Nikhil Gupta, an Anti-Narcotics Cell was established within the crime branch. This initiative led to the reactivation of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) unit in August 2024. Headed by police inspector Geeta Bagwade, the unit has conducted over 40 targeted raids across the Commissionerate, resulting in the seizure of narcotics worth over Rs 2.2 crore. Confiscated substances include ganja, mephedrone, synthetic opioids, and various psychotropic tablets. In a parallel effort, regional enforcement also gained momentum last month. Acting on directives from the Inspector General of Police (IGP), coordinated raids were conducted across Jalna, Beed, Dharashiv, and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar districts.

--------------------

In May 2025 alone, police registered 24 cases, arrested 44 suspects, and seized 550 kg of ganja, 2,000 narcotic tablets, and MD powder collectively valued at Rs 1.5 crore in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Range.

-------------------------

Major NDPS raids in June

June 23, the NDPS unit arrested two suspects near Waluj and seized mephedrone worth Rs 1.23 crore.