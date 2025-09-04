Onam - Kerala’s grand harvest festival

P P Ramachandran

Onam, the most celebrated festival of Kerala, is a vibrant harvest festival that brings together people of all communities in joyous harmony. This year, the main day - Tiruvonam - falls on September 5.

Legend says that Onam marks the annual homecoming of the noble King Mahabali, whose reign is remembered as a time of equality, prosperity, and happiness. To welcome him, Malayalis decorate their homes with colourful Pookkalam (floral carpets), prepare the grand Onasadya (traditional vegetarian feast served on banana leaves), and engage in lively cultural events.

The festivities span ten days, featuring Vallamkali (snake boat races), Pulikali (tiger dance), folk songs, traditional games, and temple rituals. Beyond its cultural splendour, Onam is a celebration of unity, gratitude for the harvest, and the joy of togetherness.

As part of our tradition, Keraleeya Samajam, Aurangabad takes immense pride in sharing the spirit of Onam beyond our own homes. Every year, we organise and serve a heartfelt Onasadya to the inmates of the Missionaries of Charity, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, bringing the festive joy to those who may otherwise be deprived of it. This year too, we are following the same noble practice - with love, compassion, and sincerity - ensuring that the essence of Onam is felt by everyone. All our working committee members and well-wishers gather for this occasion, making it a celebration not just of food, but of care, empathy, and togetherness.

Let us join hands in celebrating this colourful season, keeping alive the values of harmony, generosity, and service to others that Onam truly stands for. Wishing everyone a Happy Onam!

(The writer is joint secretary, Keraleeya Samajam, Aurangabad).