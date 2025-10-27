Once the village’s first voice, now missing from half the map

Lokmat News Network

Raj Patil

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Police Patil recruitment stuck, identity lost half the villages have none, and the post’s old prestige has vanished without a trace.

In Maharashtra, around 28,000 to 30,000 Police Patil posts exist across villages, but only about 15,000 are filled. Nearly 14,000 to 15,000 posts remain vacant. The last recruitment drive was held in 2016 and since then, the once-powerful village post has been left to fade out. Police Patils, the government’s first line of village intelligence, perform sensitive duties without any security or protection. From a Rs 300 honorarium after Independence to Rs 15,000 today, the pay has changed but the relevance hasn’t recovered. Some Police Patils now question when the recruitment will finally begin, warning that unchecked vacancies could trigger a rise in rural crime. “The Police Patil plays a major role in village life and holds significant political influence, but setting aside politics, the position has an unbiased impact on the village,” said Police Patil Sunanda Shinde.

---------------

Police leak hurts Police Patil’s image

Police Patils allege that even police stations no longer maintain their secrecy. Officers often reveal information to villagers, eroding the Patil’s credibility and trust the very foundation of the post.

---------------

Police Patil needed urgently

Big villages like Nambindoli (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar tehsil) and Palkhed (Vaijapur tehsil) have no Police Patil appointed yet. Locals demand urgent filling of posts to strengthen village-level law and order.

---------------

Current Police Patil status in the district (approx.)

Total Filled Post Vacant Post

1249 724 525

-----------

Who is a Police Patil? (Box)

In Maharashtra, the Police Patil is a crucial village-level officer who acts as a bridge between the administration and villagers. The title “Patil,” historically hereditary among Koli families, dates back to the Maratha era and was formalized under British rule. The role includes maintaining law and order, reporting crimes, assisting police, preventing disputes, and supporting administrative work. After Independence, the Maharashtra Village Police Act, 1967, officially recognized the post. Today, women and candidates from reserved categories also serve as Police Patils.

-----------

Collector office says

“We have sent the proposal. If possible, the recruitment will be conducted before the Municipal Corporation election; if not, it will be held after the election,” said resident deputy collector office revenue assistant Kishor Dandge.

-----------

Police Patil now a zero-budget post

“Earlier, the Police Patil was the first to report to officials, but now our role has lost value. Recruitment delays and information leaks have reduced our importance and credibility.”

— Police Patil Karbhari Nighote, District President, Police Patil Association