One blood donor can give life to three – When did you donate last?

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Blood donation is not just charity; it is life-giving. Even today, many patients face life-threatening situations due to accidents, surgeries, childbirth, or serious illnesses when blood is not available on time. In such cases, a few millilitres donated by a single blood donor can become a ray of hope for someone’s life. One donor can save the lives of three patients. At GMCH, patients from underprivileged backgrounds are admitted regularly, leading to an increase in blood donors at the regional blood centre.

To raise awareness about blood donation, National Voluntary Blood Donation Day is celebrated every year on October 1. Often, relatives of patients have to search extensively to find suitable blood. At GMCH’s regional blood centre alone, around 13,000 to 14,000 blood bags and components are exchanged annually. Being one of the largest centres in Marathwada and the state, the demand for NAT testing has existed for years. With the efforts of Dean Dr. Shivaji Sukre, a ‘turn key project’ worth ₹1.97 crore has been sanctioned under the state scheme.

Blood Donations at GMCH Regional Blood Centre

Year Donors

2020 11,725

2021 12,008

2022 14,186

2023 13,209

2024 13,495

2025 (till Sept) 11,836

Plasma, Platelets, and Red cells

Blood from a single donor can be separated into three components – plasma, platelets, and red cells potentially saving the lives of three patients.

– Dr. Vaishali Nagose, In-charge of the regional blood centre.

Youth should step forward

This year’s National Voluntary Blood Donation Day appeals to the youth to come forward and save lives by donating blood. Maximum participation at GMCH’s regional blood centre is encouraged.

– Dr. Bharat Sonwane, Head of Pathology.

NAT-Tested Blood Soon

GMCH blood centre will soon provide NAT-tested blood, ensuring safer transfusions. Required space for this facility has been made available.

– Dr. Shivaji Sukre, Dean GMCH.