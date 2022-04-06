One corona patient found on Wednesday
Aurangabad, April 6: One corona suspect was found positive in the district on Wednesday. For details, refer to the ...
Aurangabad, April 6:
One corona suspect was found positive in the district on Wednesday. For details, refer to the box given below.
One patient was found in the city while no patient was found in the rural areas.
Corona patients tally in district on Wednesday
Patients found: 01 (City: 01, Rural areas: 00 )
Total Patients: 1,69,769
Patients Discharged: 04 (City: 04, Rural areas: 00 )
Total Discharged: 1,66,027
Total Deaths: 3732
Active Patients: 10
Vaccination in district
Total Doses: 51,04,215
First Dose: 29,31,350
Second Dose: 21,25,795
Precaution Dose: 47,070