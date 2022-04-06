One corona patient found on Wednesday

Aurangabad, April 6:

One corona suspect was found positive in the district on Wednesday. For details, refer to the box given below.

One patient was found in the city while no patient was found in the rural areas.

Corona patients tally in district on Wednesday

Patients found: 01 (City: 01, Rural areas: 00 )

Total Patients: 1,69,769

Patients Discharged: 04 (City: 04, Rural areas: 00 )

Total Discharged: 1,66,027

Total Deaths: 3732

Active Patients: 10

Vaccination in district

Total Doses: 51,04,215

First Dose: 29,31,350

Second Dose: 21,25,795

Precaution Dose: 47,070