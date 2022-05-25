One corona patient found on Wednesday
May 25, 2022
Aurangabad, May 25:
One corona suspect was found positive in the district on Wednesday. For details, refer to the box given below.
No patient was found in the city and in the rural areas.
Corona patients tally in district on Wednesday
Patients found: 01 (City: 01, Rural: 00)
Total Patients: 1,69,792
Patients discharged: 00 (City: 00, Rural: 00)
Total Discharged: 1,66,052
Total Deaths: 3732 (00 die on Wednesday)
Active Patients: 08
Vaccination situation in district
Total Vaccination: 53,18,214
First Dose: 29,90,251
Second Dose: 22,61,196
Precaution Dose: 66,767Open in app