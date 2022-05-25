One corona patient found on Wednesday

Aurangabad, May 25:

One corona suspect was found positive in the district on Wednesday. For details, refer to the box given below.

No patient was found in the city and in the rural areas.

Corona patients tally in district on Wednesday

Patients found: 01 (City: 01, Rural: 00)

Total Patients: 1,69,792

Patients discharged: 00 (City: 00, Rural: 00)

Total Discharged: 1,66,052

Total Deaths: 3732 (00 die on Wednesday)

Active Patients: 08

Vaccination situation in district

Total Vaccination: 53,18,214

First Dose: 29,90,251

Second Dose: 22,61,196

Precaution Dose: 66,767