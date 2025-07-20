‘One day, I’ll become an IAS officer and meet you’

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A group of ninth-grade students from the municipal school in Bridgewadi spent an inspiring Saturday at ‘Jalshree’, the official residence of municipal administrator G. Shreekant. During the visit, students engaged in games like kabaddi, kho-kho, cricket, and tug of war, interacted with the administrator, and explored the grand bungalow with fascination.

Moved by the experience, seventh-grade student Muskan Pathan confidently declared, “One day, I’ll become an IAS or IPS officer,” directly addressing administrator Shreekanth. She also recited a heartfelt poem, thanked him for saving her school from closure, and promised to return as an officer someday. “My Bridgewadi school was about to shut down. But because of your support, I could continue my education. I’ll study hard and come meet you first when I succeed,” she added. Shreekant, visibly touched, felicitated Muskan with a shawl and extended his best wishes. This visit was part of the weekly “I Will Become Commissioner” initiative, where students from civic schools are invited every Saturday to observe administrative life, interact with the commissioner, and gain exposure to civic leadership. The students also toured the historic Nizam-era water tank, which holds 15 lakh litres and supplies the old city. Program officer Dnyaneshwar Sangle, headmistress Tilottama Mapari, and teachers Keshav Tambe, Dinesh Pachlore, Ambadas Karale, and Anita Waghmare were present.

Photo caption:

Students of Bridgewadi School pose with municipal administrator G. Shreekant in front of 'Jalshree'.