One dead in bike collision

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A two-wheeler rider died after being rear-ended by another speeding motorcycle late Sunday night.

Azam Khan, who was riding towards Waluj from Sambhajinagar, was fatally injured after a speeding motorcycle rammed into his vehicle near the petrol pump in front of the Garware company around midnight. The impact caused Khan’s bike to crash into a stationary truck parked by the roadside, leading to critical injuries that proved fatal. The Waluj police have registered a case against the accused rider, Purushottam Kale. Both Kale and his pillion rider, Kishor Jadhav, sustained injuries in the collision. The investigation is being carried out by police constable Shyam Jagtap.