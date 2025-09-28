One dead in truck-pickup collision

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A pickup was hit by an unknown truck near a dhaba on the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar–Jalgaon road close to Palod, Sillod leaving one person dead on the spot.

The accident occurred around midnight on Saturday. The deceased has been identified as Naresh Bochare (25, Selu Charatha). According to police, the truck fled the scene after striking the pickup on the highway near Palod. Bochare, a passenger in the pickup, died immediately. Citizens helped rush the injured to the sub-district hospital in Sillod, where doctors declared Bochare dead.The pickup had three passengers, including the driver. The other two were seriously injured and admitted to a private hospital in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Police are investigating the incident.