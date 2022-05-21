One dies, 15 injured as jeep turns turtle

Aurangabad, May 21:

One died and 15 injured as the driver lost control and the jeep turned turtle on Aurangabad - Solapur National Highway near Pachod on Saturday morning. The deceased has been identified as Gulatsingh Tejla Valvi (20).

The injured were workers and returning after completing work at a jaggery factory at Akkalkuwa in Beed district to their village on Saturday morning. Near Pachod, the driver lost control and the truck turned turtle. One died, 10 seriously injured and five sustained minor injuries in the accident. The injured were immediately rushed to the Pachod rural hospital. Gulabsingh Tejla Valvi (20) died while undergoing treatment. A case has been registered with Pachod police.