One dies in collision of motorcycles

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

One died while two others were injured as two motorcycles collided with each other from the opposite direction near Shahi Masjid on Daulatabad Ghat on Sunday at around 11 pm. The deceased has been identified as Shaikh Sameer Shaikh Anees (27, Saeeda Colony, Harsul).

According to the details, Sameer and Shaikh Uzeef (23) were coming from Khuldabad to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on the motorcycle (MH20 GD 5273) on Sunday night. Similarly, Jalinder Gaikwad (40) was going towards Khuldabad on his motorcycle (MH20 FL 7732). Both these motorcycles coming from opposite directions dashed each other. All three motorcyclists were seriously injured. On receiving the information the Daulatabad police station constable Rafique Pathan, Sudhir Gaikwad and others rushed to the spot. They with the help of the residents rushed the injured to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). However, Sameer died while undergoing treatment while the other two are being treated. A case has been registered with the Daulatabad police station.