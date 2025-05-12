One dies in truck-motorbike accident at Kamgar Chowk

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A motorbike rider was killed in a collision with a truck at Kamgar chowk, Waluj industrial area, on Monday, 12th May, around 9 am.

The victim has been identified as Sanjay Ghunawat (alias Rajput), a resident of Waluj's Ramrai Road. According to the police, the accident took place at the busy Kamgar Chowk signal when a speeding truck struck a motorcycle with such force that the rider was trapped beneath the truck, suffering severe injuries. Bystanders immediately came to assist the victim. MIDC Waluj and Traffic Branch police were promptly notified and arrived at the scene. The critically injured rider, later identified as Sanjay, was rushed to government medical college and hospital (GMCH). Unfortunately, he was declared dead by doctors upon arrival. A case was registered at MIDC Waluj Police Station against the truck driver, identified by vehicle number MH 26 AD 4995, based on a complaint filed by the deceased’s cousin, Vijay Singh Mahasingh Rajput. assistant police inspector Arvind Shinde is leading the ongoing investigation.