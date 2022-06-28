One dies, two injured after tractor turns turtle

Incident near Waluj on Tuesday afternoon

Aurangabad, June 28:

A person died and other two were injured after the tractor they were traveling in turned turtle after hitting a road divider. The incident took place on Tuesday afternoon near Waluj. The deceased has been identified as Pandurang Ratan Suryawanshi (25, Limbejalgaon).

According to police, Krushna Babulal Barde (25) works as a driver on the tractor (MH-20-AS-6246) owned by Shaikh Nazeer (Limbejalgaon). On Tuesday afternoon, Krushna was heading towards Limbejalgaon from Pandharpur. Meanwhile, he gave lift to Dhondabai Ratan Suryawanshi (56) and Pandurang Ratan Suryawanshi (25, both Limbejalgaon). While they reached Waluj, Pandurang started driving the tractor. But as they were nearing Limbejalgaon, Pandurang lost control of the speeding tractor in front of Badve company. The tractor hit the road divider and turned turtle.

Pandurang was crushed under the tractor and sustained serious injuries, while Krushna and Dhondabai sustained minor injuries. Getting information, PSI Hanif Sayyed, head constable Abhimanyu Sanap, Devidas Dahiphale and others from the Waluj police station reached the spot and admitted the injured to the Government Medical College and Hospital. Doctors declared Pandurang dead on arrival. A case has been registered in the Waluj police station and PSI Sayyed is further investigating the case.