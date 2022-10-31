One dies, two injured in motorcycles collision

One died and two others were injured as two motorcycles coming from opposite directions collided with each other near Lihakhedi on Aurangabad - Jalgaon Highway on Sunday night.

The deceased has been identified as Santosh Hingmire (44, Palod) and injured as Dattu Raut (36, Mangrul, Sillod) and Sham Mankar (33).

Police said, Santosh and Dattu worked in a clothes shop in Golegaon Budruk. They were returning home from the shop on motorcycle (MH20 AS 3614) on Sunday at around 10 pm. They dashed a motorcycle (MH20 FN 9202) of Shyam Mankar. Santosh was admitted to a private hospital in Aurangabad while Raut and Mankar at a hospital in Sillod. A case has been registered with Ajanta police station.