One dies, two injured in road mishap

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A motorcyclist has died while two others riding pillion sustained injuries after an unidentified vehicle hit their two-wheeler, at Garaj, on Saturday at 3.30 am. The deceased have been identified as Shashikant Revnath Tupe (30, Babhulgaon).

Three youths Shashikant Tupe, Mangesh Tupe and Sandeep Gaikwad (all residents of Babhulgaon) had gone for taking darshan at Bhadra Maruti temple on motorcycle (bearing number MH 20 DL 3449) on Friday at 10 pm (on September 1). While returning home, their bike was dashed by an unidentified vehicle near a hotel in Garaj, on Saturday during wee hours. Shashikant sustained grave injuries, while two others sustained minor injuries. Acting upon the information, the Shiur police station’s assistant police inspector Sandeep Patil, PSI Yogesh Pawar, and others reached the spot and with the help of villagers rushed them to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). However, the doctor declared Shashikant dead on admission, while others were discharged after dressing of their injuries.

The last rites on Shashikant were performed at Babhulgaon this afternoon. He leaves behind a family comprising parents, wife, son, brother and two sisters. Shiur police station has registered the case and further investigation is on.