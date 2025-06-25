One held for illegally refilling gas into auto using electric motor; 32 cylinders seized

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The crime branch of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar police apprehended one individual for unlawfully refilling domestic gas cylinders into auto-rickshaws using electric motors and pipelines. The operation was carried out on June 25 near Kali Masjid in Konkanwadi, under Vedantnagar police station limits.

Acting on a tip-off from a confidential informant, a team led by police constable Vijay Nikam from the crime branch reached Kokanwadi Chowk and found the accused in the act of refilling gas from domestic LPG cylinders into an LPG-run auto-rickshaw. The accused, identified as Ashraf Khan (36, Konkanwadi), was operating without any license for personal financial gain. During the search, police seized a total of 32 gas cylinders 18 filled Bharat Gas cylinders, 12 empty domestic cylinders, 2 cylinders in active use, and 2 empty HP cylinders. Additionally, 2 electric motors, 2 weighing machines, and one LPG auto-rickshaw were confiscated from the spot. Food and civil supplies officer B.B. Wakode, along with inspectors Ashok Darade and D.S. Panchal, conducted the seizure panchnama. The total value of seized items is estimated at Rs 2.09 lakh. The accused was brought to Vedantnagar police station, and a case has been registered under relevant sections of the Essential Commodities Act. Further investigation is underway.