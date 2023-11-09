One held with 6 kg of ganja in Bajajnagar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Waluj MIDC police has arrested Ajay Dharmaraj Jadhav (25, Jai Janardhana Society, Bajajnagar) along with ganja (marijuana) of valuing Rs 30,000 while attempting to sell it in Bajajnagar, on Wednesday night. Meanwhile, Jadhav’s accomplice Prashant Amte (Saibaba Chowk, Bajajnagar) managed to flee away in the dark.

Acting upon the information, the police under the guidance of police inspector Avinash Aghav and second PI Ganesh Tathe laid a trap in Ayodhyanagar in Bajajnagar on Wednesday at 7.30 pm and arrested them while they were about to run away. The police chased them and succeeded in Ajay while the accomplice Prashant, taking advantage of the darkness, fled away.

The police during investigation searched Ajay’s house and seized 6 kg of ganja kept in a white gunny bag. The total weight of marijuana is more than 6.191 kgs. On the complaint made by head constable Suresh Bhise, the police booked Ajay and Prashant. Further investigation is on.