One killed, 42 injured in ST bus-tempo collision

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In a tragic accident, a tempo driver Pankaj Nathu Patil (Undirkheda in Parola tehsil) died on the spot, while the bus driver and 42 passengers including conductor sustained injuries after a State Transport bus heading from Soyegaon to Dhule collided head on with a speeding tempo coming from opposite direction near Waghre Phata at Bhadgaon on Wednesday at 11.30 am. The impact of the accident was so severe that the front portion of both the vehicles got smashed in the collision.

The bus (bearing number MH 14 BT 1984) left Soyegaon for Dhule this morning. While the bus was passing through Parola-Bhadgaon road at 11.30 am, a speeding transport tempo (bearing number MH 19 CY 1606) collided head on near Waghre Phata. The tempo was heading towards Bhadgaon from Parola.

In the clash of vehicles, the tempo driver died on the spot, while the bus driver Vinod Laxman Patil (Shendurni) sustained grave injuries. A total of 42 passengers also sustained injuries. Meanwhile, the bus driver and one other passenger have been shifted to a hospital in Dhule for treatment.

Acting upon the information, ambulance drivers Ashutosh Shelar and Yash Thakur from Jagadguru Shri Ramanandacharya Narendracharyaji Maharaj Sansthan rushed to the spot and immediately admitted the injured passengers to Kutil Hospital in Parola. The deceased tempo driver Pankaj Patil is survived by his mother, father, wife, son and daughter. The process of registering the incident was underway by Parola police till late evening.