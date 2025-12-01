One killed in car collision

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

In a tragic incident near Mahavir Chowk on Monday night around 9.30 pm, a speeding Creta car coming from the overbridge towards the Central Bus Station hit a pedestrian walking along the roadside near Pargavkar Hospital. The estimated 45-year-old man died on the spot, and his identity is yet to be confirmed.

This comes shortly after another accident on the Mondha Naka flyover, where a four-wheeler collided with an auto-rickshaw. After the crash, the car driver fled the scene, leaving the vehicle behind. Citizens immediately called Dial 112 to inform authorities. Constables Mithe, Gaikwad, and Pawar from Kranti Chowk police station rushed to the spot. The accident caused traffic congestion in the area. The injured man was rushed to the hospital, but doctors declared him dead. The police have seized the car (MH-20-HB-3884) and are making efforts to identify the deceased until late at night. The driver’s identity is also yet to be determined, said police inspector Sunil Mane.